Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN to support funding of cooperative agency to ensure financial inclusion

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will support the Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN) to ensure financial inclusion in the country. The Head of Financial Inclusion Secretariat, Mrs Temitope Akinfadeyi, said this at the 2017 United Nations International Day of Cooperatives in Abuja on Saturday. Akinfadeyi stated that one of the initiatives […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.