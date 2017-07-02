CBN to support funding of cooperative agency to ensure financial inclusion

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will support the Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN) to ensure financial inclusion in the country. The Head of Financial Inclusion Secretariat, Mrs Temitope Akinfadeyi, said this at the 2017 United Nations International Day of Cooperatives in Abuja on Saturday. Akinfadeyi stated that one of the initiatives […]

