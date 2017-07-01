CBN to support funding of cooperative agency to ensure financial inclusion – Vanguard
|
CBN to support funding of cooperative agency to ensure financial inclusion
Vanguard
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it will support the Cooperative Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN) to ensure financial inclusion in the country. The Head of Financial Inclusion Secretariat, Mrs Temitope Akinfadeyi, said this at the 2017 United …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!