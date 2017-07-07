CBT Centres: JAMB Issues New Rules, Guidelines Ahead Of 2018 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued new rules, guidelines and registration processes to eliminate fraudulent practices in the system ahead of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It is understood that the rules are specifically to licensed operators of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

According to the new rules, which are contained in a statement by the Board’s registrar, Isiaq Oloyede, at a meeting with CBT owners on Thursday, CBT operators are required to ensure that as soon as candidates complete their registration, they should upload the handwritten forms of the candidates.

This it said will make easy for whatever errors to be easily identified and traced.

Mr. Oloyede disclosed that there were errors in the registration exercise in the UTME 2017.

“This has led to many candidates requesting for one form of correction of data or the other,” he said.

The Registrar said in an attempt to eliminate all forms of errors and also hold people responsible for negligence and mischief:

“All candidates must register under the lenses of the CCTV Camera and the footage of which should be uploaded to the Board Headquarters. We have discussed with the telecommunication service providers the details of the required bandwidth and data for the operation. “These measures are aimed at curtailing the need and demand for corrections. Thus, any centre that makes a mistake during the registration, as will be proven by the uploaded forms and CCTV footage, will be liable for such errors as they will not be paid for the total number of candidates they have committed such errors. This measure has become necessary as it has come to the notice of the Board that some centres make deliberate mistakes in order to extort candidates. “The process of scanning and uploading completed forms by candidates has to be done meticulously. The details of this process would also be explained later. “In addition, scanning of passport photograph would not be accepted anymore. Rather real time capturing of candidates’ photo at the centre would now be the rule”, Oloyede said.

This is against previous practice where CBT centres operated under different capacities, with tendency for manual registration and distribution of candidates, prejudice and sharp practices by operators.

Addressing issues of irregularities by CBT centres, the registrar said:

“I use this opportunity to register the Board’s strong displeasure over the conduct of some CBT centres, which in spite of the Board’s efforts in providing necessary facilities to the Centres with a view to checking incessant tide of examination malpractice, still went ahead to perpetrate all sorts of illegal acts. We have taken the first and immediate action of suspending and delisting seventy-two (72) centres. “One defect which stood out clearly from the current exercise is the inexplicable use of only few and insufficient registration outlets by the CBT centres. We need to discuss how to retain some extra hands to increase the registration outlets in each centre.”

