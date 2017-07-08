CCT Appeal: I’m trusting God for victory -Saraki

Senate President, Dr. BukolaSaraki, yesterday, said he is trusting God for victory at the Court of Appeal, saying it was the same God that won the case for him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal. Saraki was recently discharged and acquitted by the CCT of the 18 count charges of false assets declaration preferred against […]

