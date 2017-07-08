CDD demands fresh probe into ‘stinky’ BOSTGATE – Starr 103.5 FM
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
CDD demands fresh probe into 'stinky' BOSTGATE
Starr 103.5 FM
The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) is demanding for newer investigations into the controversies surrounding the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) sale of contaminated fuel to Movenpiina an unlicensed …
Enough of the partisanship – Let the systems work
Akufo-Addo's daughter knows something about the BOST saga- NDC communicator alleges
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!