Celebrity stylist SwankyJerry shares sexy new photos to celebrate birthday

Super star stylist and fashion influencer Jeremiah Ogbodo a.k.a SwankyJerry of Swanky’s signatures is serving major hotness in these new photos as he celebrates his birthday today. Here are more photos below; Happy birthday

The post Celebrity stylist SwankyJerry shares sexy new photos to celebrate birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

