Celtic Close To Signing Chelsea’s Youngster Charly Musonda

Celtic are reportedly set to sign Chelsea’s Charly Musonda.

Brendan Rodgers said after Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Rapid Vienna on Saturday that the club are closing on a move for a “big, big talent”.

“He will be a big player if we can get him in and we are hoping that will be concluded fairly soon,” added the Celtic manager. “That will be great for us. It’s been something we’ve been looking at over a period of six months.

“If it happens, it will be a great level of quality. Good money will be spent on him. The player I’m talking about is of a substantial pedigree.”

The Scottish Mail on Sunday claim the player in question is 20-year-old Musonda, who spent almost a year on loan with Real Betis before returning to Chelsea in January.

Asked directly if the player in question was Musonda, Rodgers would say only: ‘He’s a very good player.’

Thus far, the Northern Irishman has been selective in his summer transfer dealings, bringing in Jonny Hayes from Aberdeen for £1.3million and adding 19-year-old midfielder Kundai Benyu from Ipswich Town this weekend.

But it’s the acquisition of a creative midfielder who can go straight into the starting line-up that will capture the imagination of Celtic supporters.

Rodgers admits he is now in a position to break the club’s transfer record of £6million. He will also look to further strengthen his squad when the English market reveals which players are available later this month.

The post Celtic Close To Signing Chelsea’s Youngster Charly Musonda appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

