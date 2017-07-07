Pages Navigation Menu

Cement Producers set to reduce price to boost housing sector – Rabiu

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Chairman of BUA Cement, Alhaji Andulsamad Rabiu, has said that the major producers of cement are actively working to reduce the cost of the commodity to boost the nation’s housing sector. Rabiu stated this to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in the Presidential Villa,…

