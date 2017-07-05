Challenges in obtaining Nigerian passport S/Africa being tackled, says Consul General

Nigeria’s Consul General in South Africa, Mr Godwin Adama, says the mission is tackling passport challenges of Nigerians in that country. Adama told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Johannesburg on Wednesday that the mission made it a priority to ensure that Nigerians with such challenges do not suffer to get their passports processed. He said that the initial challenge of inadequate and obsolete data capturing machine had been resolved following the intervention of the Minister of Interior.

