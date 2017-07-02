Chance The Rapper Donates Grammy Award To Chicago Museum

Chance the Rapper is donating his Best Rap Album Grammy to Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African American History, where he’s part of the board of trustees. Chance announced the gift as he accepted his Trail Blazer Award during last weekend’s “Night of 100 Stars” gala. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the rapper’s announcement at the museum’s …

The post Chance The Rapper Donates Grammy Award To Chicago Museum appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

