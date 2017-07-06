Pages Navigation Menu

Zambia: We Will Unite Zambia, Pledges Hichilema – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa


Zambia Daily Mail

Zambia: We Will Unite Zambia, Pledges Hichilema
AllAfrica.com
Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to unite the country when given an opportunity to rule as president. Zambia is deeply divided following the incarceration of Hichilema who is charged with treason, a non-bailable offense. Hichilema …
DPP enters nolle prosequi in Chanda, Sakala contempt caseTimes of Zambia
Chanda contempt case discontinuedZambia Daily Mail

all 4 news articles

