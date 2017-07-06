Zambia: We Will Unite Zambia, Pledges Hichilema – AllAfrica.com
Zambia Daily Mail
Zambia: We Will Unite Zambia, Pledges Hichilema
Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to unite the country when given an opportunity to rule as president. Zambia is deeply divided following the incarceration of Hichilema who is charged with treason, a non-bailable offense. Hichilema …
