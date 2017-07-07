Check out Oge Okoye’s ‘hips’ that has got people talking

The actress who was called out by her followers, was also slammed her for having a curvy gate too as the dent on her gate was noticeable. Fans wasted no time as they took to the comment section to hail Oge for her photoshop skills and also criticised her for not being real enough. Here’s …

The post Check out Oge Okoye’s ‘hips’ that has got people talking appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

