Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check out Regina Daniels’ beautiful in new photos

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

16-year-old Nollywood actress Regina Daniels no doubt is one of the beautiful faces in the Nigerian Movie scene and undoubtedly knows how to properly deliver assigned roles and most importantly, she is one of the most sought after teenage actresses in Nollywood. As an actress and producer, she has featured in movies with Nollywood stars …

The post Check out Regina Daniels’ beautiful in new photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.