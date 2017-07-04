Chelsea agree £34.2m Rudiger deal with Roma

Chelsea and Roma have agreed a fee of £30.7million plus another £3.5m in add-ons for Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international is in talks with the Blues ahead of his proposed move.

Chelsea are hoping to wrap up a deal to strengthen Antonio Conte’s defensive options after the manager’s initial transfer frustration this summer.

The progress on the Rudiger deal comes as a boost after Conte’s pursuit of other top targets Virgil van Dijk of Southampton and Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci proved difficult.

The Germany international, who played a key role in last week’s Confederations Cup triumph for his country, wants to leave Italy’s Serie A after suffering racist abuse in the season just finished.

Rudiger was subjected to racial taunts from Lazio fans in the Rome derby back in March, so much so that the stadium announcer had to plea for calm.

And in December of last year, Lazio left back Senad Lulic sparked outrage in with racial remarks about Rudiger following Roma’s 2-0 win.

Lulic said: ‘Two years ago, he was selling socks and belts in Stuttgart. Now he acts like he’s some phenomenon.

Lazio were forced to apologise for Lulic’s comments at the time, but Rudiger was left upset after being repeatedly targeted. He now wants to move to England.

Conte knows Rudiger well given his vast knowledge of Serie A and explored a swoop for the central defender – who can also play right back – last summer before pushing ahead in the current window.

Chelsea are struggling to find agreement with Juventus over Alex Sandro but have asked about Real Madrid full back Danilo who is also a Juventus target.

