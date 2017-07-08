Chelsea Transfer News: £132m Rodriguez and Morata offered, Rudiger talks, Man Utd claim – Daily Star
Chelsea Transfer News: £132m Rodriguez and Morata offered, Rudiger talks, Man Utd claim
STARSPORT bring you all the latest Chelsea transfer news including James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko. By Marc Williams / Published 8th July 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00.
