Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea Transfer News: £132m Rodriguez and Morata offered, Rudiger talks, Man Utd claim – Daily Star

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Chelsea Transfer News: £132m Rodriguez and Morata offered, Rudiger talks, Man Utd claim
Daily Star
STARSPORT bring you all the latest Chelsea transfer news including James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko. By Marc Williams / Published 8th July 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00.
The most expensive release clauses in world footballSporting News
Man Utd transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Old TraffordGoal.com
Real Madrid Transfer News: James Rodriguez Wants Rumoured Move Within 48 HoursBleacher Report
Express.co.uk –Metro –beIN SPORTS USA –SkySports
all 142 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.