Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea Transfer News LIVE updates: Man Utd Lukaku move, Milan bid, Rudiger agent in UK – Express.co.uk

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Chelsea Transfer News LIVE updates: Man Utd Lukaku move, Milan bid, Rudiger agent in UK
Express.co.uk
CHELSEA are looking to bring in a striker with Diego Costa's future far from resolved. Express Sport brings you all their latest transfer news. By Charles Perrin Charles Perrin. PUBLISHED: 20:25, Sat, Jul 8, 2017 | UPDATED: 20:25, Sat, Jul 8, 2017 …
Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford BridgeGoal.com
Besiktas beg Diego Costa to sign, before switching to Selena GomezESPN FC (blog)
Should Antonio Conte be angry with Chelsea's transfer dealings?Yahoo Sports
Daily Star –Metro –Sports Mole –Daily Mail
all 231 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.