Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham Joins Swansea On Season-long Loan
Swansea have completed a season-long loan for Tammy Abraham.
The 19-year-old striker has also signed a new five-year deal with Chelsea.
Abraham has just returned from international duty with England at the European U21 Championship and will join Swansea on their pre-season tour of America.
The Transfer sees Tammy Abraham link up with former Chelsea assistant first-team coach Paul Clement as well as former Blues midfielder Claude Makelele, Clement’s assistant.
Abraham established himself as one of the brightest young talents in English football during a loan spell at Bristol City last season, scoring 23 goals in 41 league appearances to help the club survive following their promotion to the Championship.
Welcome, @tammyabraham…
Full story https://t.co/pIWxy6KuJS pic.twitter.com/ElzRXIgkJ4
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 4, 2017
