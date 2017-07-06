Cheptegei finishes 3rd in impressive time at Luasanne Diamond League race

Ugandan top distance ace Joshua Cheptegei has just finished third in the 5000m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, in an impressive personal best time of 12:59.83 .

The time is well inside his season best of 13:02.84, and personal best of 13:00.60. Cheptegei is building up for the World Championships in London next month.

It is Chepetegi’s second race in a week.

Last Saturday, Cheptegei continued his stready return to the track with a 4th place finish, this time in the 3ooom at the Paris Diamond Athletics League .

In front of 14,568 spectators at Charléty Stadium, Cheptegei clocked 7:34.96 to finish fourth in a race won by Edris Muktar of Ethiopia in a personal best of 7:32.31.

The result kept Cheptegei ranked 4th with 10 points in the Diamond League long distance standings following his earlier 4th place finish in a star-studded 5000 Metres Prefontaine Classic race in May.

Cheptegei, like the rest of the world’s best, have an eye on August’s World Championships, where he is expected to run the 5000m and 10000m.

Luasanne Result

Luasanne 5000m Result by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Cheptegei Race Analysis Luasanne by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

The post Cheptegei finishes 3rd in impressive time at Luasanne Diamond League race appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

