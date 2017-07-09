Chibok school girls read letter to Trump- White House

Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, two of the Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from Boko Haram captivity in 2014 read a letter applauding U.S President Donald Trump during a recent visit to the White House. The White House released more photos of the girls on Saturday, saying during their visit, Joy and Lyida “read the President a letter about their experience”.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

