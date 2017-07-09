Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok school girls read letter to Trump- White House

Posted on Jul 9, 2017

Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, two of the Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from Boko Haram captivity in 2014 read a letter applauding  U.S President Donald Trump during a recent visit to the White House. The White House released more photos of the girls on Saturday, saying during their visit, Joy and Lyida “read the President a letter about their experience”.

