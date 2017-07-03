Chika Ike Accepted By Harvard University For Her MSc After Trying For 5 Years
Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike took to her instagram account to announce that she just got accepted by the prestigious Harvard University for a masters program after trying for 5 years. Source: Instagram
The post Chika Ike Accepted By Harvard University For Her MSc After Trying For 5 Years appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
