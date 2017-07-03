Chika Ike Accepted into Harvard Business School’s Program for Leadership Development

Nollywood actress Chika Ike has been accepted into one of Harvard Business School‘s Executive Education programs. The actress made the announcement in two Instagram posts. She explained that she has been applying for 5 years. Chika Ike was accepted into the institution’s Program for Leadership Development (PLD). According to Harvard; The Program for Leadership Development is […]

