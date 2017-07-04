Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chika Ike gains admission into Harvard Business School after five years of failing – The Killer Punch News (press release) (blog)

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Killer Punch News (press release) (blog)

Chika Ike gains admission into Harvard Business School after five years of failing
The Killer Punch News (press release) (blog)
Nigerian actress, Chika Ike, who has been trying to get into the prestigious Harvard Business School for about 5 years finally got accepted and she couldn't contain her excitement as she took to social media to share the news. The actress took to her …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.