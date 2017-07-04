Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chika Ike gets admission into Harvard – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Chika Ike gets admission into Harvard
The Nation Newspaper
After five unsuccessful attempts, Nollywood actress and producer, Chike Ike has finally been accepted into the Harvard Business School for Executive MBA. The actress shared the news on her Instagram page. “I finally got accepted into Harvard Business …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.