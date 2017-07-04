Chika Ike gets admission into Harvard – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Killer Punch News
|
Chika Ike gets admission into Harvard
The Nation Newspaper
After five unsuccessful attempts, Nollywood actress and producer, Chike Ike has finally been accepted into the Harvard Business School for Executive MBA. The actress shared the news on her Instagram page. “I finally got accepted into Harvard Business …
Chika Ike gains admission into Harvard Business School after five years of failing
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!