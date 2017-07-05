#ANCNPC: Proposal to decriminalise sex work rejected – Independent Online
#ANCNPC: Proposal to decriminalise sex work rejected
Johannesburg – The ANC in Gauteng had proposed at the social transformation committee at the party's police conference that sex work be decriminalised, says commission head Lindiwe Sisulu. Tell a friend. File photo: Brenton Geach. However the …
