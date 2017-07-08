Pages Navigation Menu

Chimamanda Adichie wins French writers award

Renowned writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie the author of Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions”  has been named one of three winners of Le Grand Prix de l’héroïne Madame Figaro. The prize was established in 2006 by the French magazine Madame Figaro to celebrate heroines of French and foreign literature. Each year the …

