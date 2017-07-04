Chinedu Paul: Lagos Comedian Lynched In Ikorodu After He Was Mistaken To Be Badoo Member

A Lagos-based comedian, Chinedu Paul, aka Think Twice, has been identified as one of the three persons mistaken to be members of the dreaded ritual gang, Badoo, and lynched on Sunday by angry residents in Odogunyan of Ikorodu.

It is understood that Chinedu was one of three men set ablaze on Sunday morning after they were apprehended by vigilance group along Oju-Emuren Street.

Sources revealed that the suspects, who were caught around 1a.m., were said to have told the local security officials that they were going to tow a broken down vehicle, but their accusers were not convinced by their explanations.

This is even as the vigilance group claimed they found Engine Oil, Cutlass and a big grinding stone in the car – instruments usually used by Badoo members to smash the heads of their victims.

The vigilance group immediately called out residents and the victims were burnt alive before dawn.

A friend of the deceased, Ajibolade Oluwafemi, in a post on Facebook, said the two other victims were Paul’s mechanics.

However, in the wake of the outrage that trailed the incident, many residents of the area have insisted that the lynched victims were Badoo members.

One of the residents disclosed that the suspects could not identify themselves before they were taken to the palace of the community leader, where the angry residents insisted on jungle justice.

The residents, Asaolu Adetunji Paul, said the victims were found with items synonymous to the cult group, which provoked the mob action.

“All of you supporting the deceased don’t know what really happened. I live and work very close to the venue where this happened. The area is very hot these days. People are no longer sleeping anymore. “When they were stopped by the vigilance group, they asked them where they were coming from and they replied Delsam hotel, which is located off Shagamu road at the back of Access Bank. They were asked where they were going to and they said their car was having fault and they were going to move it. They were taken to the Baale for more interrogation. “On getting to the palace, the man asked them to take them to the venue where their car broke down, but they could not, which means they were lying. That was when they now suggested to check their truck and later found out that the guys were carrying oil and stones. “The community leader even suggested that they should be kept till day break but the people were angry just because of the many families the gang have wiped out. They were also asked if they know anybody around Ikorodu that can identify them but the answer was no.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, has yet to make any comment with as regards to the lynching and the desperate measures adopted by residents of the Ikorodu area.

