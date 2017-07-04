Church must provide moral compass for society — Nwoye

By Vincent Ujumadu

APC governorship aspirant, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has said that the church in Anambra has a fundamental duty to be the moral compass of the society.

Dr. Nwoye, a member of the House of Representatives, was quoted in a statement issued by his campaign office to have made the declaration when he attended the 50th Birthday celebration of Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen C. Nwokolo, the Bishop on the Niger at the All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

Nwoye who stood for himself and for Engr. Prince Arthur Eze (the chief launcher) expressed his heartfelt joy and gratitude to God for his bountiful love to the Dioceses on the Niger and the celebrant. He maintained that the fundamental duty of the church as the ‘super parent” of the society is for the church (as a parent would be to the children) to be involved in every facet of the life of the society. He said that the church must hold true to its parental and guidance mission like Christ by meeting the needs of the people and do away with all and every excuses that prevent it from being the church Christ expects and that which our society needs.

Emphasising on the critical role the church has to play as the moral compass of the society, Nwoye challenged the Church on its negligent role of calling all the public and elected officers to account. He reminded the church and its leadership that it behoves on them to not only call to account all the public officers but to see that they live a transparent life and make judicious use of the public mandate and resources trusted on them.

The post Church must provide moral compass for society — Nwoye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

