Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cinemas Before Markets, Kannywood’s Latest Strategy (Photos)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The culture of showing films in cinemas has predated Kannywood or any other Nigerian film industry, unfortunately in Kannywood those cinemas make the most profit, even more than the film makers/crew, this is largely due to the advantage given to them on a platter by the film makers. After dedicating much time, effort, wits; commiting …

The post Cinemas Before Markets, Kannywood’s Latest Strategy (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.