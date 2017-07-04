Pages Navigation Menu

Citibank grants N500m loans to Nigeria’s Microfinance bank

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Citibank (Citi) has granted a N500 million loan to Accion Microfinance Bank (Accion MFB) as part of efforts to promote the development of the microfinance sector in Nigeria. Lola Oyeka, the bank’s Country Public Affairs Officer for Nigeria and Ghana made the announcement in a statement she issued on Tuesday in Lagos. According to…

