Citibank grants N500m loans to Nigeria’s Microfinance bank

The Citibank (Citi) has granted a N500 million loan to Accion Microfinance Bank (Accion MFB) as part of efforts to promote the development of the microfinance sector in Nigeria. Lola Oyeka, the bank’s Country Public Affairs Officer for Nigeria and Ghana made the announcement in a statement she issued on Tuesday in Lagos. According to…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Citibank grants N500m loans to Nigeria’s Microfinance bank appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

