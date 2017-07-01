City of Joburg conducts raid on hijacked buildings in inner city – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
City of Joburg conducts raid on hijacked buildings in inner city
Citizen
A total of 23 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during the operation and detained at the Hillbrow police station. The City of Johannesburg has conducted a crime prevention operation in two well-known hijacked buildings in the inner city …
23 arrested during JMPD bust of 'hijacked' buildings
23 arrested in raid on hijacked buildings in Joburg CBD
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!