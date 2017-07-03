CJN Charges Nigerians To Obey The Constitution, Says Era Of Impunity Is Over – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CJN Charges Nigerians To Obey The Constitution, Says Era Of Impunity Is Over
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Senate To Screen Walter Onnoghen on March 1 The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has called on Nigerians to live within the confines of the Law and the Constitution of the Country to foster peace and Unity among Nigerians. He …
