CJN decry enormous scrutiny of the Judiciary

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has decried what he termed as enormous scrutiny of the Nigerian Judicial system, in the country’s ongoing battle against corruption.

The CJN, speaking during the induction course for newly appointed Judges and Kadis at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja, used the opportunity to advise Judges across the federation to shun all forms of judicial malpractice, which had brought the phenomenon.

Justice Onnoghen in his address while declaring open the workshop, advised judicial officers to acquint themselves with modern ICT tools and use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, in resolution of commercial disputes.

“You will observe that the world is transmuting at a very high speed, as such, the judiciary cannot afford to be left behind. Therefore, judicial officers at all levels (more especially the newly appointed Judges and Kadis) must imbibe positive attitudes and ideas that will enhance the administration of Justice in Nigeria, which will consequently result in judicial excellence.

“Let me also use this medium to implore stakeholders at the state level to utilize the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), by adopting it, as this will go a long way in eliminating delays”, the CJN admonished.

Administrator of the NJI, Justice Rosaline Bozimo in her welcome address, similarly cautioned the new Judges and Kadis to shun all forms of corrupt practices, as the judicial office offers its privileges of placing judicial officers on higher pedestal to sit, in adjudication over disputes that are brought by litigants.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

