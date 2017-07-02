CJN, Onnoghen‎ charges political class on rule of law

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen has charged the political class and other Nigerians to act within the confine of the law. Speaking at the Cross River State reception and banquet in his honour, Justice Onnoghen said, “each and every one of us should try to leave within the confine […]

CJN, Onnoghen‎ charges political class on rule of law

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

