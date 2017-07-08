Clark to Fed, state govts: Attend to the travails of N’Delta communities

By Emma Amaize

CONVENER of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has urged the Federal and State Governments to listen to the legitimate complaints of the oil producing communities and the reasonable suggestions to alleviate their predicament.

Chief Clark made appeal, yesterday, while thanking the New Delta Avengers, NDA, for calling off its plan to resume hostilities, June 30, in Delta State, following his plea.

His words: “I use this opportunity to demand both the State and Federal Governments to be keenly sensitive to the nuances of your legitimate grouses and reasonable suggestions for their amelioration. The deterioration, therefore, the gloom of the people of the areas, has been increasing by leaps and bounds, since 2015.”

He asserted: “My children, the agitated youths of the Niger-Delta, this letter is just to acknowledge your so elaborately expressed respect for my person; hence I am very grateful that you have honoured me, personally, for declaring, so openly, that you would sheathe the sword, replace the gun powder again, while you allow me, through various networks, embark on this urgent and critical assignment you have wisely saddled me with.”

