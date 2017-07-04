Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cleavage ban for Uganda civil servants – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Cleavage ban for Uganda civil servants
Myjoyonline.com
Public servants in Uganda are facing a strict dress code after the government issued a circular warning them to "dress decently". Female staff have been told not to show any cleavage, wear brightly coloured braids or hair extensions, sleeveless blouses
Government bans mini skirts, transparent clothes for public servantsKFM
Ugandan Dresscode : No cleavage, tight clothes and bright hair; public servants warnedPulse.com.gh

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.