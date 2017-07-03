Cleric Predicts End To Boko Haram

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Rev. Ayuba Usman, the deputy chaplain of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army predicted yesterday that the end of the Boko Haram insurgency was near,saying the military would soon record a resounding victory over the insurgents.

Usman, a major of the Nigerian army, gave the indication while delivering a sermon at the Interdenominational service to mark the 2017 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADEL) in Maiduguri.

“This is the year of victory as the end of the enemy has come.Our time of victory has come,” he said.

Usman, however, said that the officers and men of the Nigerian Army must surrender their lives to God for the victory to manifest.

“The officers and men of the Nigerian Army must return to God for the victory to take place.

“They must return to God just like Joshua did in the Bible,” he added.

Quoting from the Bible, Usman said Joshua conquered Jericho without firing a single shot but by by the power of God.

“The walls of Jericho collapsed and gave victory to Joshua by the power of God.

“The walls of Boko Haram will soon collapse if the Nigerian Army surrenders itself to the will of God ,”.

Payers were offered for the peace and progress of the nation during the event.Prayers were also held for fallen soldiers who died serving the nation.

In his goodwill message Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army also expressed optimism that the military would soon uproot the remnants of the insurgents in the North East for peace to reign.

Yusuf was represented by Brig.- Gen.John Ochai the Chief of Staff, 7 Division.

Earlier on Friday, a Special Jumuat Service was held where Maj. Muhammad Idris the Chief Imam of the Maimalari Cantonment Central Mosque offered prayer for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also offered prayers for the well-being and victory for the Nigerian Army especially those fighting insurgency in the northern region of the country.

Personalities that attended the prayers include the GOC 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, commanders, principal staff officers senior officers of the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, 7 Division Nigerian Army and civilians as well.

NADCEL 2017 is the annual celebration of the Nigerian Army commemorating the beginning of the unfortunate Civil War. It is marked with events that climaxes on 6 July of every year.

