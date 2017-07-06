Climate Change Action Needs To Go Beyond Paris Accord – Macron

President Emmanuel Macron of France says climate change action needs to go beyond the 2015 Paris agreement, reinforcing his earlier position on an international deal hit by U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out.

The Paris Agreement or Paris climate agreement, is an agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change dealing with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020.

“The Paris agreement is a step in the right direction but it is not enough.

“We need to continue to advance and show, in terms of concrete plans and financing, our ability to go beyond it,’’ Macron said.

Macron is leading the charge to keep the momentum on the landmark accord that was reached in Paris in 2015, after Trump’s decision to pull out drew condemnation from world leaders.

Macron was speaking during a joint briefing with the head of the World Bank in Paris and ahead of a visit to Paris by Trump coming week.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said that, for his part, the World Bank firmly backed the Paris climate change agreement. (Reuters/NAN)

The post Climate Change Action Needs To Go Beyond Paris Accord – Macron appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

