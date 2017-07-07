‘Climate of fear’ in Rwanda ahead of polls: Amnesty – Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency
'Climate of fear' in Rwanda ahead of polls: Amnesty
Anadolu Agency
Amnesty International Friday accused Rwandan authorities of creating a climate of fear among the opposition and civil society groups ahead of presidential elections scheduled for August. “Two decades of attacks on the political opposition, independent …
