Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CNN journalist thanks Nigerian medics for saving mother’s life – TheCable

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

CNN journalist thanks Nigerian medics for saving mother's life
TheCable
Isha Sesay, a British journalist of Sierra Leonean descent, has thanked Nigerian doctors and nurses for saving her mother's life. In a series of posts on Twitter, the journalist who works for CNN, said: “It would make a huge difference in the lives of
How Nigerian doctors saved my mother's life – CNN anchor, Isha SesayYNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.