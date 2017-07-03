Pages Navigation Menu

CNN’s Isha Sesay reveals how doctors in Nigeria saved her mother’s life

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

CNN’s anchor, Isha Isatu Sesay, has narrated how Nigerian doctors and nurses in a Lagos hospital saved her mother’s life. Sesay who is a Sierra Leonian, said her mother could not be treated in Sierra Leone and had to transferred to Nigeria. She was admitted in Lagoon Hospitals, Marine Road, Apapa Lagos, where she stayed […]

