CNN’s Isha Sesay reveals how doctors in Nigeria saved her mother’s life
CNN’s anchor, Isha Isatu Sesay, has narrated how Nigerian doctors and nurses in a Lagos hospital saved her mother’s life. Sesay, who is a Sierra Leonian, said her mother could not be treated in Sierra Leone and had to be transferred to Nigeria. She was admitted in Lagoon Hospitals, Marine Road, Apapa Lagos, where she […]
CNN’s Isha Sesay reveals how doctors in Nigeria saved her mother’s life
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!