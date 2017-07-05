Coal City University vows to emphasise coal research, entrepreneurial skills

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE newly established Coal City University, CCU, Enugu, has vowed to live up to its name and stand out from the crowd through concerted energy research on the development and use of clean coal.

The university also said that its programmes are entrepreneur-oriented to the extent that whatever discipline a student is pursuing, a programme for the acquisition of practical entrepreneurial skills is intensively infused into the student’s training.

The university said it prides itself as the cheapest private university in Nigeria, through highly subsidized school fees of N198, 000 per session inclusive of on campus accommodation, and urged prospective students all over the world to avail themselves of the opportunity of learning in its serene campus with standard tutorial staff and state of the art equipment.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Malachy Okwueze made the disclosures at the maiden matriculation ceremony of the institution in Enugu.

The post Coal City University vows to emphasise coal research, entrepreneurial skills appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

