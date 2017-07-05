Coast, Eastern, Central get new police commanders ahead of August polls – The Standard
The Standard
Coast, Eastern, Central get new police commanders ahead of August polls
A number of police commanders have been moved in changes that have caused concerns in the service as it comes days to the General election. Some of the affected officers say the changes send a wrong signal to many given they had already planned and …
