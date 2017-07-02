Coke Studio Africa Presents Global Fusion Edition

Coke Studio Africa has confirmed mega platinum star, Jason Derulo as the show’s guest star this year set to feature on a special episode themed the Global Fusion Edition. The American Pop/R&B singer and dancer who is currently riding high with his latest banger ‘Swalla’ is expected to jet into Nairobi, Kenya to participate in the recording of Coca-Cola’s flagship African music show.

During his time at Coke Studio, the new-school, multi talented creative giant who has sold over 50 million singles and impressively achieved 11 platinum singles will meet and work with 11 talented African Stars. They include Dela (Kenya), Rayvanny (Tanzania), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Mr. Bow (Mozambique), Falz (Nigeria), Joey B (Ghana), Betty G (Ethiopia), Jah Prayzah (Central Africa Republic/Zimbabwe), Shekhinah (South Africa), Locko (Cameroon) and Denise (Madagascar).

Ahead of his anticipated arrival to feature in the special Coke Studio episode dubbed ‘Global Fusion Edition, Jason says, “I am excited to be part of Coke Studio Africa – 2017. I can’t wait to arrive in Nairobi to meet and make great music with the African super stars,” adding, “I am also looking forward to lend all my expertise, learn and exchange ideas with the African artistes, producers and the show’s creators as I discover what they have to offer.”

Two of Africa’s hottest music producers: Masterkraft (Nigeria) and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa) will be tasked with producing all the African artistes and Jason Derulo, after which all the music will be performed and recorded live alongside Coke Studio’s highly talented house band.

This year, Coke Studio has merged Coke Studio Africa and Coke Studio South Africa into one—bigger and better, Coke Studio Africa – 2017, which includes artistes from South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Zimbabwe, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, DRC and Cameroon. The new season is set to premiere in different regions from September this year and will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa.

Coke Studio Africa is a non-competitive music collaboration show, which seeks to bring together, and celebrate the diversity of African music and talent. It also gives upcoming artistes the opportunity to work with some of the best local and international music and production talent. It brings together artistes from different genres, eras and regions to create a modern and authentic African sound.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

