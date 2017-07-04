Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG provides N40bn bailout for MDAs electricity debts – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

FG provides N40bn bailout for MDAs electricity debts
Vanguard
Abuja – The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja said it had provided N40 billion to settle reconciled outstanding electricity bills of its ministries and agencies. Minister of Budget and National Planning, Mr Udoma Udo Udoma, stated this while …
Udoma: Corruption, A Critical Factor Affecting Execution of ProjectsTHISDAY Newspapers
Udoma Highlights Priority Areas Of 2017 BudgetCHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeria to upgrade health facilities with N9 billion – OfficialPremium Times

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.