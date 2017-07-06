Pages Navigation Menu

Collapse of Church Building: Gov. Emmanuel promises to implement recommendations

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, has promised to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry he constituted to investigate the cause of the collapse of Reigners Bible Church, Uyo last December. The governor made the pledge on Wednesday in Uyo when he received the report of the eight-member commission of inquiry. The commission…

