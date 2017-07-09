Collapsed east-west road paralyses economic activities in Rivers – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Collapsed east-west road paralyses economic activities in Rivers
Daily Trust
Youths from four local government areas in Rivers State – Eleme, Gokana, Andoni and Tai – last week issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, reconstruct the collapsed section of the east-west road leading to …
Intrigues behind Wike's cabinet dissolution
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!