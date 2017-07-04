Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Comedian Igodye honored by the Nigerian army – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Comedian Igodye honored by the Nigerian army
NAIJ.COM
It's not every day one hears that the Nigerian army is giving an award to entertainers. Not to talk of giving awards to comedians. This has changed as popular comedian Igodye was honoured by the army for his support of their activities. He took to
Comedian, I Go Dye gets honoured by the Nigerian ArmyNigerian Entertainment Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.