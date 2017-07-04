Pages Navigation Menu

Commander: NDLEA arrests 356 suspected drug traffickers in Enugu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Zonal Command in Enugu State arrested 356 suspected drug traffickers in six months, according to the Zonal Commander, Mr Anthony Ohanyere. Ohanyere made this known on Tuesday at an event to mark the 2017 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The theme for this year’s commemoration […]

