Commander: NDLEA arrests 356 suspected drug traffickers in Enugu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Zonal Command in Enugu State arrested 356 suspected drug traffickers in six months, according to the Zonal Commander, Mr Anthony Ohanyere. Ohanyere made this known on Tuesday at an event to mark the 2017 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The theme for this year’s commemoration […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

